Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97. Intapp has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

