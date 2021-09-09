Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.22, but opened at $39.37. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

