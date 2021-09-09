IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

IHP traded down GBX 5.33 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 543.17 ($7.10). 94,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,901. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 550.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 533.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

