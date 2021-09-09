Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 102,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

