Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 333,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

