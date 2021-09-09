International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 195 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.48 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 42,239,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,606,049. The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.55. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.