Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

INTU opened at $567.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

