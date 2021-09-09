Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSML. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF

Shares of NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

