Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,460,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $162.96. 45,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,528. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.