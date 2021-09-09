Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 540,260 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 3,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,087. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

