Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 2.46% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDHQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 13,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

