Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,072 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 1,294 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS INDA opened at $49.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.