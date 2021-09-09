Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Down 5.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

