IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.80

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 2993295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.20 ($1.87).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

In related news, insider Aedhmar Hynes purchased 21,000 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

