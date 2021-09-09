Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

IRDM stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -470.45 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

