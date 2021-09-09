iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.80 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

