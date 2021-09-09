iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $51.35 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

