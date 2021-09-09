iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Foster Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

