iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.47

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.47 and last traded at $162.01, with a volume of 143716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

