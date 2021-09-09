iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 4.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,198,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.