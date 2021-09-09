iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 50,996 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.52 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

