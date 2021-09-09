Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

