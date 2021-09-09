Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,568 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,802 shares of company stock valued at $90,519,860. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

