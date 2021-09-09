Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,648,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after buying an additional 351,539 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

