Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9,037 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 111.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.