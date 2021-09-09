Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,470 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

