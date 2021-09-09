Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $31.28

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $32.99. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

