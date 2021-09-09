Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 231 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $857.99 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $351.09 and a 12-month high of $868.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $766.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.85. The firm has a market cap of $360.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.