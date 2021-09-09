Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 519 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

