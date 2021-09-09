Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,108 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $86.22 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

