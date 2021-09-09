Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

KMB opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.