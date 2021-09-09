Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

BUD stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

