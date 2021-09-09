Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.