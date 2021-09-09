Jarvis Network Trading Down 19.9% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $286,445.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00169479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.