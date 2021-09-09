Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.10 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.10 ($3.65) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

