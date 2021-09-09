Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

EFX opened at $275.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.