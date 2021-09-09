Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

HTHT opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 182.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

