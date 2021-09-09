Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €36.28 ($42.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €34.84 ($40.99) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

