Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.99). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,032.56.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

