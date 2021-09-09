JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of JMP opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 12,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,490 shares of company stock valued at $376,871. 59.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

