Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

