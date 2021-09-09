Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 4,939,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

