JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.29. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000.

