JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TLX stock opened at €38.42 ($45.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. Talanx has a 52-week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52-week high of €39.00 ($45.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.87.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

