Juliet Jones Sells 146,200 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Juliet Jones sold 146,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total value of C$156,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,316.
NBVA opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 million and a PE ratio of -58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
