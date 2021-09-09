Juliet Jones Sells 146,200 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Juliet Jones sold 146,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total value of C$156,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,316.

NBVA opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 million and a PE ratio of -58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

