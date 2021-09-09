Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $361,241.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

