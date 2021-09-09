Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.89 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.