Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $115,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.36. 176,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average of $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.