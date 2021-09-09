Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,291 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 4.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. 375,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,203,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

