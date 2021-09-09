Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.24. 16,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

